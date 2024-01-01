50 Qatari rials to Malaysian ringgits

Convert QAR to MYR at the real exchange rate

50 qar
65.77 myr

1.00000 QAR = 1.31538 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:41
How to convert Qatari rials to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Malaysian Ringgit
1 QAR1.31538 MYR
5 QAR6.57690 MYR
10 QAR13.15380 MYR
20 QAR26.30760 MYR
50 QAR65.76900 MYR
100 QAR131.53800 MYR
250 QAR328.84500 MYR
500 QAR657.69000 MYR
1000 QAR1315.38000 MYR
2000 QAR2630.76000 MYR
5000 QAR6576.90000 MYR
10000 QAR13153.80000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Qatari Rial
1 MYR0.76024 QAR
5 MYR3.80118 QAR
10 MYR7.60236 QAR
20 MYR15.20472 QAR
50 MYR38.01180 QAR
100 MYR76.02360 QAR
250 MYR190.05900 QAR
500 MYR380.11800 QAR
1000 MYR760.23600 QAR
2000 MYR1520.47200 QAR
5000 MYR3801.18000 QAR
10000 MYR7602.36000 QAR