5000 Qatari rials to Guernsey pounds

Convert QAR to GGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 qar
1,090.11 ggp

1.00000 QAR = 0.21802 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.02711.35035278.970.794470.928851522.161.53198
1 INR0.012044310.0162643.359990.009568810.011187818.33330.0184516
1 CAD0.74054961.48561206.5910.5883440.6878911127.231.13451
1 PKR0.003584610.297620.0048404810.002847870.003329725.456360.00549156

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Guernsey pound
1 QAR0.21802 GGP
5 QAR1.09011 GGP
10 QAR2.18022 GGP
20 QAR4.36044 GGP
50 QAR10.90110 GGP
100 QAR21.80220 GGP
250 QAR54.50550 GGP
500 QAR109.01100 GGP
1000 QAR218.02200 GGP
2000 QAR436.04400 GGP
5000 QAR1090.11000 GGP
10000 QAR2180.22000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Qatari Rial
1 GGP4.58670 QAR
5 GGP22.93350 QAR
10 GGP45.86700 QAR
20 GGP91.73400 QAR
50 GGP229.33500 QAR
100 GGP458.67000 QAR
250 GGP1146.67500 QAR
500 GGP2293.35000 QAR
1000 GGP4586.70000 QAR
2000 GGP9173.40000 QAR
5000 GGP22933.50000 QAR
10000 GGP45867.00000 QAR