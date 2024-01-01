1 Philippine peso to Nepalese rupees

Convert PHP to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 php
2.34 npr

1.000 PHP = 2.343 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
How to convert Philippine pesos to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Nepalese Rupee
1 PHP2.34348 NPR
5 PHP11.71740 NPR
10 PHP23.43480 NPR
20 PHP46.86960 NPR
50 PHP117.17400 NPR
100 PHP234.34800 NPR
250 PHP585.87000 NPR
500 PHP1,171.74000 NPR
1000 PHP2,343.48000 NPR
2000 PHP4,686.96000 NPR
5000 PHP11,717.40000 NPR
10000 PHP23,434.80000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 NPR0.42672 PHP
5 NPR2.13358 PHP
10 NPR4.26715 PHP
20 NPR8.53430 PHP
50 NPR21.33575 PHP
100 NPR42.67150 PHP
250 NPR106.67875 PHP
500 NPR213.35750 PHP
1000 NPR426.71500 PHP
2000 NPR853.43000 PHP
5000 NPR2,133.57500 PHP
10000 NPR4,267.15000 PHP