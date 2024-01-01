500 Nepalese rupees to Philippine pesos

Convert NPR to PHP at the real exchange rate

500 npr
215.83 php

₨1.000 NPR = ₱0.4317 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43820.4412
Low0.43170.4286
Average0.43630.4368
Change-1.44%0.72%
View full history

1 NPR to PHP stats

The performance of NPR to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4382 and a 30 day low of 0.4317. This means the 30 day average was 0.4363. The change for NPR to PHP was -1.44.

The performance of NPR to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4412 and a 90 day low of 0.4286. This means the 90 day average was 0.4368. The change for NPR to PHP was 0.72.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 NPR0.43166 PHP
5 NPR2.15832 PHP
10 NPR4.31663 PHP
20 NPR8.63326 PHP
50 NPR21.58315 PHP
100 NPR43.16630 PHP
250 NPR107.91575 PHP
500 NPR215.83150 PHP
1000 NPR431.66300 PHP
2000 NPR863.32600 PHP
5000 NPR2,158.31500 PHP
10000 NPR4,316.63000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Nepalese Rupee
1 PHP2.31662 NPR
5 PHP11.58310 NPR
10 PHP23.16620 NPR
20 PHP46.33240 NPR
50 PHP115.83100 NPR
100 PHP231.66200 NPR
250 PHP579.15500 NPR
500 PHP1,158.31000 NPR
1000 PHP2,316.62000 NPR
2000 PHP4,633.24000 NPR
5000 PHP11,583.10000 NPR
10000 PHP23,166.20000 NPR