500 Norwegian kroner to US dollars

Convert NOK to USD at the real exchange rate

500 nok
45.66 usd

kr1.000 NOK = $0.09132 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NOK to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09480.0957
Low0.09060.0906
Average0.09230.0933
Change-3.69%-1.06%
View full history

1 NOK to USD stats

The performance of NOK to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0948 and a 30 day low of 0.0906. This means the 30 day average was 0.0923. The change for NOK to USD was -3.69.

The performance of NOK to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0957 and a 90 day low of 0.0906. This means the 90 day average was 0.0933. The change for NOK to USD was -1.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / US Dollar
1 NOK0.09132 USD
5 NOK0.45662 USD
10 NOK0.91325 USD
20 NOK1.82650 USD
50 NOK4.56624 USD
100 NOK9.13248 USD
250 NOK22.83120 USD
500 NOK45.66240 USD
1000 NOK91.32480 USD
2000 NOK182.64960 USD
5000 NOK456.62400 USD
10000 NOK913.24800 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 USD10.94990 NOK
5 USD54.74950 NOK
10 USD109.49900 NOK
20 USD218.99800 NOK
50 USD547.49500 NOK
100 USD1,094.99000 NOK
250 USD2,737.47500 NOK
500 USD5,474.95000 NOK
1000 USD10,949.90000 NOK
2000 USD21,899.80000 NOK
5000 USD54,749.50000 NOK
10000 USD109,499.00000 NOK