Malawian kwacha to Philippine pesos Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Malawian kwacha to Philippine pesos history summary. This is the Malawian kwacha (MWK) to Philippine pesos (PHP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MWK and PHP historical data from 16-02-2019 to 16-02-2024.
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Malawian kwachas to Philippine pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.