250 mnt
2.64 uah

1.00000 MNT = 0.01054 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11 UTC
MNT to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MNT0.01054 UAH
5 MNT0.05270 UAH
10 MNT0.10540 UAH
20 MNT0.21080 UAH
50 MNT0.52700 UAH
100 MNT1.05400 UAH
250 MNT2.63500 UAH
500 MNT5.27000 UAH
1000 MNT10.54000 UAH
2000 MNT21.08000 UAH
5000 MNT52.70000 UAH
10000 MNT105.40000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Mongolian Tugrik
1 UAH94.87650 MNT
5 UAH474.38250 MNT
10 UAH948.76500 MNT
20 UAH1897.53000 MNT
50 UAH4743.82500 MNT
100 UAH9487.65000 MNT
250 UAH23719.12500 MNT
500 UAH47438.25000 MNT
1000 UAH94876.50000 MNT
2000 UAH189753.00000 MNT
5000 UAH474382.50000 MNT
10000 UAH948765.00000 MNT