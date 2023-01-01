500 Myanmar kyats to Sierra Leonean leones

Convert MMK to SLL at the real exchange rate

500 mmk
5314.65 sll

1.00000 MMK = 10.62930 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MMK to SLL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 SLL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.0474587.17391.435791.662220.964718.8086
1GBP1.153211.2079100.5271.655731.916851.1124921.6898
1USD0.95470.827883183.22491.370751.586920.92117.9566
1INR0.01147130.009947540.012015610.01647040.01906790.01106640.21576

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 MMK10.62930 SLL
5 MMK53.14650 SLL
10 MMK106.29300 SLL
20 MMK212.58600 SLL
50 MMK531.46500 SLL
100 MMK1062.93000 SLL
250 MMK2657.32500 SLL
500 MMK5314.65000 SLL
1000 MMK10629.30000 SLL
2000 MMK21258.60000 SLL
5000 MMK53146.50000 SLL
10000 MMK106293.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Myanma Kyat
1 SLL0.09408 MMK
5 SLL0.47040 MMK
10 SLL0.94080 MMK
20 SLL1.88159 MMK
50 SLL4.70399 MMK
100 SLL9.40797 MMK
250 SLL23.51993 MMK
500 SLL47.03985 MMK
1000 SLL94.07970 MMK
2000 SLL188.15940 MMK
5000 SLL470.39850 MMK
10000 SLL940.79700 MMK