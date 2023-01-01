5 Myanmar kyats to Panamanian balboas

Convert MMK to PAB at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
0.00 pab

1.00000 MMK = 0.00048 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MMK to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 PAB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.047287.16161.435971.662350.964718.7961
1GBP1.1537411.2082100.5621.656741.917931.1130121.6859
1USD0.95490.827678183.2331.371251.587430.921217.9489
1INR0.01147290.00994410.012014510.01647480.01907210.01106770.215646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Panamanian Balboa
1 MMK0.00048 PAB
5 MMK0.00238 PAB
10 MMK0.00476 PAB
20 MMK0.00952 PAB
50 MMK0.02381 PAB
100 MMK0.04762 PAB
250 MMK0.11905 PAB
500 MMK0.23810 PAB
1000 MMK0.47619 PAB
2000 MMK0.95238 PAB
5000 MMK2.38095 PAB
10000 MMK4.76190 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Myanma Kyat
1 PAB2100.00000 MMK
5 PAB10500.00000 MMK
10 PAB21000.00000 MMK
20 PAB42000.00000 MMK
50 PAB105000.00000 MMK
100 PAB210000.00000 MMK
250 PAB525000.00000 MMK
500 PAB1050000.00000 MMK
1000 PAB2100000.00000 MMK
2000 PAB4200000.00000 MMK
5000 PAB10500000.00000 MMK
10000 PAB21000000.00000 MMK