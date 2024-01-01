5 Moldovan leus to Qatari rials

Convert MDL to QAR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = QR0.2003 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 MDL to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20520.2109
Low0.20030.2003
Average0.20360.2072
Change-2.40%-4.39%
View full history

1 MDL to QAR stats

The performance of MDL to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2052 and a 30 day low of 0.2003. This means the 30 day average was 0.2036. The change for MDL to QAR was -2.40.

The performance of MDL to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2109 and a 90 day low of 0.2003. This means the 90 day average was 0.2072. The change for MDL to QAR was -4.39.

Track market ratesView MDL to QAR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.121.3971.53784.4271.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9251.7681.944106.8172.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6590.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96811.160.4231.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Qatari Rial
1 MDL0.20030 QAR
5 MDL1.00150 QAR
10 MDL2.00300 QAR
20 MDL4.00600 QAR
50 MDL10.01500 QAR
100 MDL20.03000 QAR
250 MDL50.07500 QAR
500 MDL100.15000 QAR
1000 MDL200.30000 QAR
2000 MDL400.60000 QAR
5000 MDL1,001.50000 QAR
10000 MDL2,003.00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Moldovan Leu
1 QAR4.99251 MDL
5 QAR24.96255 MDL
10 QAR49.92510 MDL
20 QAR99.85020 MDL
50 QAR249.62550 MDL
100 QAR499.25100 MDL
250 QAR1,248.12750 MDL
500 QAR2,496.25500 MDL
1000 QAR4,992.51000 MDL
2000 QAR9,985.02000 MDL
5000 QAR24,962.55000 MDL
10000 QAR49,925.10000 MDL