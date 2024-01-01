1 Moldovan leu to Euros

Convert MDL to EUR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = €0.05210 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:19
MDL to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EUR
1 MDL to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05270.0527
Low0.05130.0512
Average0.05200.0519
Change0.10%0.80%
1 MDL to EUR stats

The performance of MDL to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0527 and a 30 day low of 0.0513. This means the 30 day average was 0.0520. The change for MDL to EUR was 0.10.

The performance of MDL to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0527 and a 90 day low of 0.0512. This means the 90 day average was 0.0519. The change for MDL to EUR was 0.80.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Euro
1 MDL0.05210 EUR
5 MDL0.26050 EUR
10 MDL0.52100 EUR
20 MDL1.04200 EUR
50 MDL2.60499 EUR
100 MDL5.20999 EUR
250 MDL13.02498 EUR
500 MDL26.04995 EUR
1000 MDL52.09990 EUR
2000 MDL104.19980 EUR
5000 MDL260.49950 EUR
10000 MDL520.99900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Moldovan Leu
1 EUR19.19390 MDL
5 EUR95.96950 MDL
10 EUR191.93900 MDL
20 EUR383.87800 MDL
50 EUR959.69500 MDL
100 EUR1,919.39000 MDL
250 EUR4,798.47500 MDL
500 EUR9,596.95000 MDL
1000 EUR19,193.90000 MDL
2000 EUR38,387.80000 MDL
5000 EUR95,969.50000 MDL
10000 EUR191,939.00000 MDL