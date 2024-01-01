1 thousand Euros to Moldovan leus

Convert EUR to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
19,280.50 mdl

€1.000 EUR = L19.28 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.320519.3205
Low19.091518.9235
Average19.224819.1330
Change-0.03%1.56%
View full history

1 EUR to MDL stats

The performance of EUR to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.3205 and a 30 day low of 19.0915. This means the 30 day average was 19.2248. The change for EUR to MDL was -0.03.

The performance of EUR to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.3205 and a 90 day low of 18.9235. This means the 90 day average was 19.1330. The change for EUR to MDL was 1.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Moldovan Leu
1 EUR19.28050 MDL
5 EUR96.40250 MDL
10 EUR192.80500 MDL
20 EUR385.61000 MDL
50 EUR964.02500 MDL
100 EUR1,928.05000 MDL
250 EUR4,820.12500 MDL
500 EUR9,640.25000 MDL
1000 EUR19,280.50000 MDL
2000 EUR38,561.00000 MDL
5000 EUR96,402.50000 MDL
10000 EUR192,805.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Euro
1 MDL0.05187 EUR
5 MDL0.25933 EUR
10 MDL0.51866 EUR
20 MDL1.03732 EUR
50 MDL2.59330 EUR
100 MDL5.18659 EUR
250 MDL12.96647 EUR
500 MDL25.93295 EUR
1000 MDL51.86590 EUR
2000 MDL103.73180 EUR
5000 MDL259.32950 EUR
10000 MDL518.65900 EUR