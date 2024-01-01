100 Moroccan dirhams to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert MAD to NIO at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = C$3.682 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
Track the exchange rate

MAD to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NIO
1 MAD to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.75953.8209
Low3.67513.6751
Average3.71813.7557
Change-0.74%-3.29%
View full history

1 MAD to NIO stats

The performance of MAD to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7595 and a 30 day low of 3.6751. This means the 30 day average was 3.7181. The change for MAD to NIO was -0.74.

The performance of MAD to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8209 and a 90 day low of 3.6751. This means the 90 day average was 3.7557. The change for MAD to NIO was -3.29.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 MAD3.68247 NIO
5 MAD18.41235 NIO
10 MAD36.82470 NIO
20 MAD73.64940 NIO
50 MAD184.12350 NIO
100 MAD368.24700 NIO
250 MAD920.61750 NIO
500 MAD1,841.23500 NIO
1000 MAD3,682.47000 NIO
2000 MAD7,364.94000 NIO
5000 MAD18,412.35000 NIO
10000 MAD36,824.70000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Moroccan Dirham
1 NIO0.27156 MAD
5 NIO1.35779 MAD
10 NIO2.71557 MAD
20 NIO5.43114 MAD
50 NIO13.57785 MAD
100 NIO27.15570 MAD
250 NIO67.88925 MAD
500 NIO135.77850 MAD
1000 NIO271.55700 MAD
2000 NIO543.11400 MAD
5000 NIO1,357.78500 MAD
10000 NIO2,715.57000 MAD