250 Kazakhstani tenges to Pakistani rupees

Convert KZT to PKR at the real exchange rate

250 kzt
155.11 pkr

1.00000 KZT = 0.62044 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Pakistani Rupee
1 KZT0.62044 PKR
5 KZT3.10218 PKR
10 KZT6.20437 PKR
20 KZT12.40874 PKR
50 KZT31.02185 PKR
100 KZT62.04370 PKR
250 KZT155.10925 PKR
500 KZT310.21850 PKR
1000 KZT620.43700 PKR
2000 KZT1240.87400 PKR
5000 KZT3102.18500 PKR
10000 KZT6204.37000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PKR1.61177 KZT
5 PKR8.05885 KZT
10 PKR16.11770 KZT
20 PKR32.23540 KZT
50 PKR80.58850 KZT
100 PKR161.17700 KZT
250 PKR402.94250 KZT
500 PKR805.88500 KZT
1000 PKR1611.77000 KZT
2000 PKR3223.54000 KZT
5000 PKR8058.85000 KZT
10000 PKR16117.70000 KZT