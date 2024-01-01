500 Icelandic krónas to Panamanian balboas

Convert ISK to PAB at the real exchange rate

500 isk
3.63 pab

kr1.000 ISK = B/.0.007250 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00730.0073
Low0.00720.0071
Average0.00730.0072
Change-0.10%1.21%
View full history

1 ISK to PAB stats

The performance of ISK to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0073 and a 30 day low of 0.0072. This means the 30 day average was 0.0073. The change for ISK to PAB was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0073 and a 90 day low of 0.0071. This means the 90 day average was 0.0072. The change for ISK to PAB was 1.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Panamanian Balboa
1 ISK0.00725 PAB
5 ISK0.03625 PAB
10 ISK0.07250 PAB
20 ISK0.14501 PAB
50 ISK0.36252 PAB
100 ISK0.72503 PAB
250 ISK1.81258 PAB
500 ISK3.62516 PAB
1000 ISK7.25032 PAB
2000 ISK14.50064 PAB
5000 ISK36.25160 PAB
10000 ISK72.50320 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Icelandic Króna
1 PAB137.92500 ISK
5 PAB689.62500 ISK
10 PAB1,379.25000 ISK
20 PAB2,758.50000 ISK
50 PAB6,896.25000 ISK
100 PAB13,792.50000 ISK
250 PAB34,481.25000 ISK
500 PAB68,962.50000 ISK
1000 PAB137,925.00000 ISK
2000 PAB275,850.00000 ISK
5000 PAB689,625.00000 ISK
10000 PAB1,379,250.00000 ISK