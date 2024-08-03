Indian rupee to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Colombian pesos is currently 49.378 today, reflecting a 1.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 2.685% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 49.399 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 48.058 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 0.940% increase in value.