British pound sterling to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Pakistani rupees is currently 357.131 today, reflecting a 0.506% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.350% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 358.831 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 354.580 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.479% increase in value.