British pound sterling to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Mozambican meticals is currently 81.745 today, reflecting a 0.454% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.486% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 82.253 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 81.203 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.516% increase in value.