British pound sterling to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Malaysian ringgits is currently 5.752 today, reflecting a 0.395% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -3.991% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 5.992 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 5.722 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a -0.524% decrease in value.