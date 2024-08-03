British pound sterling to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Malawian kwachas is currently 2,219.500 today, reflecting a 0.669% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.295% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 2,230.950 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 2,197.520 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.838% increase in value.