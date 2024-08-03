British pound sterling to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Guinean francs is currently 10,992.600 today, reflecting a 0.194% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.403% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 11,098.900 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 10,891.900 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.747% decrease in value.