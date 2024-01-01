10 Czech korunas to Panamanian balboas

Convert CZK to PAB at the real exchange rate

10 czk
0.42 pab

1.00000 CZK = 0.04234 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.07770.855321436.014.34189.458933.24010.94939
1 USD0.9278510.7935881332.484.026883.009130.84360.8809
1 GBP1.169151.260111679.065.07529104.638.8661.10998
1 KRW0.0006963720.0007504780.00059557210.003022030.06229670.02314750.000661098

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Panamanian Balboa
1 CZK0.04234 PAB
5 CZK0.21171 PAB
10 CZK0.42342 PAB
20 CZK0.84685 PAB
50 CZK2.11712 PAB
100 CZK4.23424 PAB
250 CZK10.58560 PAB
500 CZK21.17120 PAB
1000 CZK42.34240 PAB
2000 CZK84.68480 PAB
5000 CZK211.71200 PAB
10000 CZK423.42400 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PAB23.61700 CZK
5 PAB118.08500 CZK
10 PAB236.17000 CZK
20 PAB472.34000 CZK
50 PAB1180.85000 CZK
100 PAB2361.70000 CZK
250 PAB5904.25000 CZK
500 PAB11808.50000 CZK
1000 PAB23617.00000 CZK
2000 PAB47234.00000 CZK
5000 PAB118085.00000 CZK
10000 PAB236170.00000 CZK