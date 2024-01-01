Botswanan pulas to Colombian pesos today

1,000 bwp
306,824 cop

P1.000 BWP = $306.8 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
BWP to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High306.8240308.1520
Low291.1530282.4880
Average297.5000294.0681
Change2.00%6.42%
1 BWP to COP stats

The performance of BWP to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 306.8240 and a 30 day low of 291.1530. This means the 30 day average was 297.5000. The change for BWP to COP was 2.00.

The performance of BWP to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 308.1520 and a 90 day low of 282.4880. This means the 90 day average was 294.0681. The change for BWP to COP was 6.42.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Colombian Peso
1 BWP306.82400 COP
5 BWP1,534.12000 COP
10 BWP3,068.24000 COP
20 BWP6,136.48000 COP
50 BWP15,341.20000 COP
100 BWP30,682.40000 COP
250 BWP76,706.00000 COP
500 BWP153,412.00000 COP
1000 BWP306,824.00000 COP
2000 BWP613,648.00000 COP
5000 BWP1,534,120.00000 COP
10000 BWP3,068,240.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 COP0.00326 BWP
5 COP0.01630 BWP
10 COP0.03259 BWP
20 COP0.06518 BWP
50 COP0.16296 BWP
100 COP0.32592 BWP
250 COP0.81480 BWP
500 COP1.62960 BWP
1000 COP3.25920 BWP
2000 COP6.51840 BWP
5000 COP16.29600 BWP
10000 COP32.59200 BWP