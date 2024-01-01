500 Bahraini dinars to Qatari rials

Convert BHD to QAR at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = QR9.675 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:41
BHD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

QAR
1 BHD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.67619.6884
Low9.66779.6665
Average9.67059.6714
Change0.05%-0.14%
1 BHD to QAR stats

The performance of BHD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.6761 and a 30 day low of 9.6677. This means the 30 day average was 9.6705. The change for BHD to QAR was 0.05.

The performance of BHD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.6884 and a 90 day low of 9.6665. This means the 90 day average was 9.6714. The change for BHD to QAR was -0.14.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69118.0791,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.4211.79219.1571,828.121.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8940.558110.6891,020.030.8250.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 BHD9.67502 QAR
5 BHD48.37510 QAR
10 BHD96.75020 QAR
20 BHD193.50040 QAR
50 BHD483.75100 QAR
100 BHD967.50200 QAR
250 BHD2,418.75500 QAR
500 BHD4,837.51000 QAR
1000 BHD9,675.02000 QAR
2000 BHD19,350.04000 QAR
5000 BHD48,375.10000 QAR
10000 BHD96,750.20000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bahraini Dinar
1 QAR0.10336 BHD
5 QAR0.51680 BHD
10 QAR1.03359 BHD
20 QAR2.06718 BHD
50 QAR5.16795 BHD
100 QAR10.33590 BHD
250 QAR25.83975 BHD
500 QAR51.67950 BHD
1000 QAR103.35900 BHD
2000 QAR206.71800 BHD
5000 QAR516.79500 BHD
10000 QAR1,033.59000 BHD