10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert BHD to PGK at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = K10.52 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:33
BHD to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PGK
1 BHD to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.516810.5168
Low10.412910.2277
Average10.473310.4012
Change1.00%1.94%
1 BHD to PGK stats

The performance of BHD to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.5168 and a 30 day low of 10.4129. This means the 30 day average was 10.4733. The change for BHD to PGK was 1.00.

The performance of BHD to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5168 and a 90 day low of 10.2277. This means the 90 day average was 10.4012. The change for BHD to PGK was 1.94.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BHD10.51740 PGK
5 BHD52.58700 PGK
10 BHD105.17400 PGK
20 BHD210.34800 PGK
50 BHD525.87000 PGK
100 BHD1,051.74000 PGK
250 BHD2,629.35000 PGK
500 BHD5,258.70000 PGK
1000 BHD10,517.40000 PGK
2000 BHD21,034.80000 PGK
5000 BHD52,587.00000 PGK
10000 BHD105,174.00000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bahraini Dinar
1 PGK0.09508 BHD
5 PGK0.47540 BHD
10 PGK0.95081 BHD
20 PGK1.90161 BHD
50 PGK4.75403 BHD
100 PGK9.50806 BHD
250 PGK23.77015 BHD
500 PGK47.54030 BHD
1000 PGK95.08060 BHD
2000 PGK190.16120 BHD
5000 PGK475.40300 BHD
10000 PGK950.80600 BHD