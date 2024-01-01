5 Bulgarian levs to Rwandan francs

лв1.000 BGN = R₣740.3 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RWF
1 BGN to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High762.5500769.8110
Low735.7450735.7450
Average748.2619755.2591
Change-1.45%-2.10%
1 BGN to RWF stats

The performance of BGN to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 762.5500 and a 30 day low of 735.7450. This means the 30 day average was 748.2619. The change for BGN to RWF was -1.45.

The performance of BGN to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 769.8110 and a 90 day low of 735.7450. This means the 90 day average was 755.2591. The change for BGN to RWF was -2.10.

1 USD10.9461.6951.3981.5351.3390.7918.068
1 EUR1.05711.7931.4791.6231.4160.83519.106
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.657
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.922

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Rwandan Franc
1 BGN740.26400 RWF
5 BGN3,701.32000 RWF
10 BGN7,402.64000 RWF
20 BGN14,805.28000 RWF
50 BGN37,013.20000 RWF
100 BGN74,026.40000 RWF
250 BGN185,066.00000 RWF
500 BGN370,132.00000 RWF
1000 BGN740,264.00000 RWF
2000 BGN1,480,528.00000 RWF
5000 BGN3,701,320.00000 RWF
10000 BGN7,402,640.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 RWF0.00135 BGN
5 RWF0.00675 BGN
10 RWF0.01351 BGN
20 RWF0.02702 BGN
50 RWF0.06754 BGN
100 RWF0.13509 BGN
250 RWF0.33772 BGN
500 RWF0.67543 BGN
1000 RWF1.35087 BGN
2000 RWF2.70174 BGN
5000 RWF6.75435 BGN
10000 RWF13.50870 BGN