100 Bulgarian levs to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BGN to MYR at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = RM2.425 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
BGN to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MYR
1 BGN to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.43632.5034
Low2.38172.3489
Average2.41192.4169
Change1.49%-2.57%
1 BGN to MYR stats

The performance of BGN to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4363 and a 30 day low of 2.3817. This means the 30 day average was 2.4119. The change for BGN to MYR was 1.49.

The performance of BGN to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5034 and a 90 day low of 2.3489. This means the 90 day average was 2.4169. The change for BGN to MYR was -2.57.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BGN2.42503 MYR
5 BGN12.12515 MYR
10 BGN24.25030 MYR
20 BGN48.50060 MYR
50 BGN121.25150 MYR
100 BGN242.50300 MYR
250 BGN606.25750 MYR
500 BGN1,212.51500 MYR
1000 BGN2,425.03000 MYR
2000 BGN4,850.06000 MYR
5000 BGN12,125.15000 MYR
10000 BGN24,250.30000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bulgarian Lev
1 MYR0.41237 BGN
5 MYR2.06183 BGN
10 MYR4.12366 BGN
20 MYR8.24732 BGN
50 MYR20.61830 BGN
100 MYR41.23660 BGN
250 MYR103.09150 BGN
500 MYR206.18300 BGN
1000 MYR412.36600 BGN
2000 MYR824.73200 BGN
5000 MYR2,061.83000 BGN
10000 MYR4,123.66000 BGN