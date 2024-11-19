Bangladeshi taka to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Vanuatu vatus is currently 1.023 today, reflecting a -0.512% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.741% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 1.028 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 1.015 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -1.137% decrease in value.