Bangladeshi taka to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.020 today, reflecting a 0.351% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 1.187% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.020 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.019 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 1.652% increase in value.