Bangladeshi taka to Salvadoran colóns Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bangladeshi taka to Salvadoran colóns history summary. This is the Bangladeshi taka (BDT) to Salvadoran colóns (SVC) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BDT and SVC historical data from 19-11-2019 to 19-11-2024.
1 BDT = 0.07322 SVC
Bangladeshi taka to Salvadoran colóns exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Salvadoran colóns is currently 0.073 today, reflecting a 0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.036% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Salvadoran colóns has fluctuated between a high of 0.073 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.073 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.417% decrease in value.
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Salvadoran colóns
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
