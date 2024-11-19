Bangladeshi taka to Saint Helena pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Saint Helena pounds is currently 0.007 today, reflecting a -0.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 1.301% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Saint Helena pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.007 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 0.007 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.409% decrease in value.