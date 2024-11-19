Bangladeshi taka to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.014 today, reflecting a -0.739% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.938% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.014 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.014 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.559% increase in value.