Bangladeshi taka to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.092 today, reflecting a -0.940% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.372% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.093 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.092 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.662% increase in value.