Bangladeshi taka to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 0.308 today, reflecting a -0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 0.309 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.306 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.533% increase in value.