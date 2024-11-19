Bangladeshi taka to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Malagasy ariaries is currently 38.823 today, reflecting a 0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.489% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 38.921 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 38.486 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.650% increase in value.