Bangladeshi taka to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Liberian dollars is currently 1.545 today, reflecting a -0.808% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -2.873% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.591 on 12-11-2024 and a low of 1.539 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -1.566% decrease in value.