Send money using FPX

What is FPX money transfer?
Sending a money transfer and paying in MYR using FPX is easy and convenient. You’ll be able to send a payment in MYR from your personal bank account only - business account FPX payments aren’t available in ringgit.
If you’re a Malaysian citizen or expatriate, you’ll be able to send up to 30,000 MYR a day, while foreign workers in Malaysia can send up to 5,000 MYR per month. Malaysians and expatriates can send up to 13 cross currency transfers a month, to a maximum of 7 recipients per month. Foreign workers can send to a maximum of 5 unique recipients in their home country every month.
MYR transfers usually take 0 - 2 days to arrive - but you’ll be shown a delivery estimate before you confirm your payment, so you’ll know when the money may be deposited.
Learn more about using FPX.