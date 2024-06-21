실제 환율로 SEK → AED 변환

10 스웨덴 크로나 → 아랍에미리트 디르함

10 sek
3.49 aed

kr1.000 SEK = د.إ0.3493 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 아랍에미리트 디르함
1 SEK0.34935 AED
5 SEK1.74674 AED
10 SEK3.49348 AED
20 SEK6.98696 AED
50 SEK17.46740 AED
100 SEK34.93480 AED
250 SEK87.33700 AED
500 SEK174.67400 AED
1000 SEK349.34800 AED
2000 SEK698.69600 AED
5000 SEK1,746.74000 AED
10000 SEK3,493.48000 AED
환율 아랍에미리트 디르함 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 AED2.86247 SEK
5 AED14.31235 SEK
10 AED28.62470 SEK
20 AED57.24940 SEK
50 AED143.12350 SEK
100 AED286.24700 SEK
250 AED715.61750 SEK
500 AED1,431.23500 SEK
1000 AED2,862.47000 SEK
2000 AED5,724.94000 SEK
5000 AED14,312.35000 SEK
10000 AED28,624.70000 SEK