2,000 루마니아 레우 → 헝가리 포린트

실제 환율로 RON → HUF 변환

2,000 ron
159,478 huf

L1.000 RON = Ft79.74 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:47
루마니아 레우 → 헝가리 포린트 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 HUF을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → HUF 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / 헝가리 포린트
1 RON79.73900 HUF
5 RON398.69500 HUF
10 RON797.39000 HUF
20 RON1,594.78000 HUF
50 RON3,986.95000 HUF
100 RON7,973.90000 HUF
250 RON19,934.75000 HUF
500 RON39,869.50000 HUF
1000 RON79,739.00000 HUF
2000 RON159,478.00000 HUF
5000 RON398,695.00000 HUF
10000 RON797,390.00000 HUF
환율 헝가리 포린트 / 루마니아 레우
2000 HUF25.08180 RON
5000 HUF62.70450 RON
10000 HUF125.40900 RON
15000 HUF188.11350 RON
20000 HUF250.81800 RON
30000 HUF376.22700 RON
40000 HUF501.63600 RON
50000 HUF627.04500 RON
60000 HUF752.45400 RON
100000 HUF1,254.09000 RON
150000 HUF1,881.13500 RON
200000 HUF2,508.18000 RON