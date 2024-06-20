실제 환율로 RON → HKD 변환

10 루마니아 레우 → 홍콩 달러

10 ron
16.79 hkd

L1.000 RON = $1.679 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:41
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9341.368751.501840.7901081.354550.8915583.6196
1 EUR1.0706511.465451.607940.8458851.450250.95456589.5273
1 CAD0.7305940.68238311.097230.5772480.9896260.65136161.0919
1 AUD0.665850.6219120.91138210.5260930.9019270.59363955.6781

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요. 종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 홍콩 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → HKD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 루마니아 레우 / 홍콩 달러
1 RON1.67902 HKD
5 RON8.39510 HKD
10 RON16.79020 HKD
20 RON33.58040 HKD
50 RON83.95100 HKD
100 RON167.90200 HKD
250 RON419.75500 HKD
500 RON839.51000 HKD
1000 RON1679.02000 HKD
2000 RON3358.04000 HKD
5000 RON8395.10000 HKD
10000 RON16790.20000 HKD
환율 홍콩 달러 / 루마니아 레우
100 HKD59.55860 RON
200 HKD119.11720 RON
300 HKD178.67580 RON
500 HKD297.79300 RON
1000 HKD595.58600 RON
2000 HKD1191.17200 RON
2500 HKD1488.96500 RON
3000 HKD1786.75800 RON
4000 HKD2382.34400 RON
5000 HKD2977.93000 RON
10000 HKD5955.86000 RON
20000 HKD11911.72000 RON