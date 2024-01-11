뉴질랜드 달러 → 사모아 탈라

실제 환율로 NZD → WST 변환

1,000 nzd
1,668.50 wst

1.00000 NZD = 1.66850 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
환율 추적
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.503420.7871850.9136583.07531.344050.85595146.125
1 AUD0.6651510.5235960.6077255.25750.8939950.56933597.195
1 GBP1.270351.9098711.16071105.5351.707411.08735185.63
1 EUR1.09451.645490.86154190.92591.471060.936795159.93

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 사모아 탈라 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 WST을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → WST 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 사모아 탈라
1 NZD1.66850 WST
5 NZD8.34250 WST
10 NZD16.68500 WST
20 NZD33.37000 WST
50 NZD83.42500 WST
100 NZD166.85000 WST
250 NZD417.12500 WST
500 NZD834.25000 WST
1000 NZD1668.50000 WST
2000 NZD3337.00000 WST
5000 NZD8342.50000 WST
10000 NZD16685.00000 WST
환율 사모아 탈라 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 WST0.59934 NZD
5 WST2.99669 NZD
10 WST5.99339 NZD
20 WST11.98678 NZD
50 WST29.96695 NZD
100 WST59.93390 NZD
250 WST149.83475 NZD
500 WST299.66950 NZD
1000 WST599.33900 NZD
2000 WST1198.67800 NZD
5000 WST2996.69500 NZD
10000 WST5993.39000 NZD