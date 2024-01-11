뉴질랜드 달러 → 카타르 리얄

실제 환율로 NZD → QAR 변환

1,000 nzd
2,259.40 qar

1.00000 NZD = 2.25940 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
1 EUR10.861521.0944590.92911.47111.645170.936618.6052
1 GBP1.1607411.27035105.5431.707541.909581.0871521.5954
1 USD0.91370.787185183.0821.344151.503190.8557516.9996
1 INR0.01099760.009474790.012036310.01617860.01809290.01030010.204612

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 카타르 리얄
1 NZD2.25940 QAR
5 NZD11.29700 QAR
10 NZD22.59400 QAR
20 NZD45.18800 QAR
50 NZD112.97000 QAR
100 NZD225.94000 QAR
250 NZD564.85000 QAR
500 NZD1129.70000 QAR
1000 NZD2259.40000 QAR
2000 NZD4518.80000 QAR
5000 NZD11297.00000 QAR
10000 NZD22594.00000 QAR
환율 카타르 리얄 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 QAR0.44260 NZD
5 QAR2.21298 NZD
10 QAR4.42595 NZD
20 QAR8.85190 NZD
50 QAR22.12975 NZD
100 QAR44.25950 NZD
250 QAR110.64875 NZD
500 QAR221.29750 NZD
1000 QAR442.59500 NZD
2000 QAR885.19000 NZD
5000 QAR2212.97500 NZD
10000 QAR4425.95000 NZD