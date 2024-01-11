뉴질랜드 달러 → 파라과이 과라니

실제 환율로 NZD → PYG 변환

1000 nzd
4514050 pyg

1.00000 NZD = 4514.05000 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
뉴질랜드 달러 → 파라과이 과라니 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PYG을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → PYG 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 파라과이 과라니
1 NZD4514.05000 PYG
5 NZD22570.25000 PYG
10 NZD45140.50000 PYG
20 NZD90281.00000 PYG
50 NZD225702.50000 PYG
100 NZD451405.00000 PYG
250 NZD1128512.50000 PYG
500 NZD2257025.00000 PYG
1000 NZD4514050.00000 PYG
2000 NZD9028100.00000 PYG
5000 NZD22570250.00000 PYG
10000 NZD45140500.00000 PYG
환율 파라과이 과라니 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 PYG0.00022 NZD
5 PYG0.00111 NZD
10 PYG0.00222 NZD
20 PYG0.00443 NZD
50 PYG0.01108 NZD
100 PYG0.02215 NZD
250 PYG0.05538 NZD
500 PYG0.11077 NZD
1000 PYG0.22153 NZD
2000 PYG0.44306 NZD
5000 PYG1.10765 NZD
10000 PYG2.21530 NZD