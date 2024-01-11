뉴질랜드 달러 → 레소토 로티

NZD → LSL 변환

1000 nzd
11604.40 lsl

1.00000 NZD = 11.60440 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
1 EUR10.8616551.0947590.95951.471291.645130.9364718.6049
1 GBP1.1605611.27055105.5661.707561.909311.0868321.5926
1 USD0.913450.787061183.0871.343951.502740.8554516.9947
1 INR0.01099390.009472730.012035610.01617520.01808640.01029580.204541

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 레소토 로티 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 LSL을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → LSL 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 레소토 로티
1 NZD11.60440 LSL
5 NZD58.02200 LSL
10 NZD116.04400 LSL
20 NZD232.08800 LSL
50 NZD580.22000 LSL
100 NZD1160.44000 LSL
250 NZD2901.10000 LSL
500 NZD5802.20000 LSL
1000 NZD11604.40000 LSL
2000 NZD23208.80000 LSL
5000 NZD58022.00000 LSL
10000 NZD116044.00000 LSL
환율 레소토 로티 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 LSL0.08617 NZD
5 LSL0.43087 NZD
10 LSL0.86174 NZD
20 LSL1.72348 NZD
50 LSL4.30870 NZD
100 LSL8.61740 NZD
250 LSL21.54350 NZD
500 LSL43.08700 NZD
1000 LSL86.17400 NZD
2000 LSL172.34800 NZD
5000 LSL430.87000 NZD
10000 LSL861.74000 NZD