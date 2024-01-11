뉴질랜드 달러 → 부탄 눌트럼

실제 환율로 NZD → BTN 변환

1,000 nzd
51,558.30 btn

1.00000 NZD = 51.55830 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 부탄 눌트럼 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BTN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → BTN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 부탄 눌트럼
1 NZD51.55830 BTN
5 NZD257.79150 BTN
10 NZD515.58300 BTN
20 NZD1031.16600 BTN
50 NZD2577.91500 BTN
100 NZD5155.83000 BTN
250 NZD12889.57500 BTN
500 NZD25779.15000 BTN
1000 NZD51558.30000 BTN
2000 NZD103116.60000 BTN
5000 NZD257791.50000 BTN
10000 NZD515583.00000 BTN
환율 부탄 눌트럼 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 BTN0.01940 NZD
5 BTN0.09698 NZD
10 BTN0.19395 NZD
20 BTN0.38791 NZD
50 BTN0.96977 NZD
100 BTN1.93955 NZD
250 BTN4.84887 NZD
500 BTN9.69775 NZD
1000 BTN19.39550 NZD
2000 BTN38.79100 NZD
5000 BTN96.97750 NZD
10000 BTN193.95500 NZD