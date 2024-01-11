뉴질랜드 달러 → 바베이도스 달러

실제 환율로 NZD → BBD 변환

1,000 nzd
1,241.90 bbd

1.00000 NZD = 1.24190 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
1 EUR10.8614551.0948590.96011.47121.645030.93618518.5943
1 GBP1.1608311.271105.5951.707911.90971.0867521.5859
1 USD0.913350.786782183.081.343751.502520.8550516.9834
1 INR0.01099380.009470170.012036610.01617420.01808520.01029190.204422

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 바베이도스 달러
1 NZD1.24190 BBD
5 NZD6.20950 BBD
10 NZD12.41900 BBD
20 NZD24.83800 BBD
50 NZD62.09500 BBD
100 NZD124.19000 BBD
250 NZD310.47500 BBD
500 NZD620.95000 BBD
1000 NZD1241.90000 BBD
2000 NZD2483.80000 BBD
5000 NZD6209.50000 BBD
10000 NZD12419.00000 BBD
환율 바베이도스 달러 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 BBD0.80522 NZD
5 BBD4.02609 NZD
10 BBD8.05218 NZD
20 BBD16.10436 NZD
50 BBD40.26090 NZD
100 BBD80.52180 NZD
250 BBD201.30450 NZD
500 BBD402.60900 NZD
1000 BBD805.21800 NZD
2000 BBD1610.43600 NZD
5000 BBD4026.09000 NZD
10000 BBD8052.18000 NZD