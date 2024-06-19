보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to South african rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to South african rand is currently 9.906 today, reflecting a -0.257% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -3.308% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to South african rand has fluctuated between a high of 10.246 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 9.844 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.489% decrease in value.