남아프리카공화국 랜드 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) is currently 0.102 today, reflecting a 0.162% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.417% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) has fluctuated between a high of 0.102 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.099 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.502% decrease in value.