Kazakhstani tenges to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert KZT to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
440.80 gyd

₸1.000 KZT = GY$0.4408 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
1 KZT to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46800.4757
Low0.44080.4408
Average0.45850.4665
Change-5.81%-5.74%
1 KZT to GYD stats

The performance of KZT to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4680 and a 30 day low of 0.4408. This means the 30 day average was 0.4585. The change for KZT to GYD was -5.81.

The performance of KZT to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4757 and a 90 day low of 0.4408. This means the 90 day average was 0.4665. The change for KZT to GYD was -5.74.

1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guyanaese Dollar
1 KZT0,44080 GYD
5 KZT2,20400 GYD
10 KZT4,40799 GYD
20 KZT8,81598 GYD
50 KZT22,03995 GYD
100 KZT44,07990 GYD
250 KZT110,19975 GYD
500 KZT220,39950 GYD
1000 KZT440,79900 GYD
2000 KZT881,59800 GYD
5000 KZT2.203,99500 GYD
10000 KZT4.407,99000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GYD2,26861 KZT
5 GYD11,34305 KZT
10 GYD22,68610 KZT
20 GYD45,37220 KZT
50 GYD113,43050 KZT
100 GYD226,86100 KZT
250 GYD567,15250 KZT
500 GYD1.134,30500 KZT
1000 GYD2.268,61000 KZT
2000 GYD4.537,22000 KZT
5000 GYD11.343,05000 KZT
10000 GYD22.686,10000 KZT