20 Kazakhstani tenges to Guyanaese dollars

Convert KZT to GYD at the real exchange rate

20 kzt
9.18 gyd

1.00000 KZT = 0.45891 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.324951.319618.29880.906050.7854531.582781.46821
1 CAD0.75474510.99596213.81090.6838320.5928171.19461.10813
1 SGD0.7578051.00405113.86690.6866050.5952211.199441.11262
1 ZAR0.05464850.07240640.07211410.04951380.04292380.08649630.0802355

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guyanaese Dollar
1 KZT0.45891 GYD
5 KZT2.29455 GYD
10 KZT4.58911 GYD
20 KZT9.17822 GYD
50 KZT22.94555 GYD
100 KZT45.89110 GYD
250 KZT114.72775 GYD
500 KZT229.45550 GYD
1000 KZT458.91100 GYD
2000 KZT917.82200 GYD
5000 KZT2294.55500 GYD
10000 KZT4589.11000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GYD2.17907 KZT
5 GYD10.89535 KZT
10 GYD21.79070 KZT
20 GYD43.58140 KZT
50 GYD108.95350 KZT
100 GYD217.90700 KZT
250 GYD544.76750 KZT
500 GYD1089.53500 KZT
1000 GYD2179.07000 KZT
2000 GYD4358.14000 KZT
5000 GYD10895.35000 KZT
10000 GYD21790.70000 KZT